Amazon’s dual Echo 4th Gen and Sub smart speaker bundle now $100 off at $230 shipped

Amazon is now offering its Echo Stereo Pair Starter Kit for $229.97 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $100 off and the lowest we have tracked on this particular configuration. You’re scoring a pair of Echo 4th Gen smart speakers that regularly fetch $100 a pop (currently on sale for $49.99) and the regularly $130 Echo Sub here to combine for a more powerful stereo smart sound system. You’re bringing home the same Alexa- and Bluetooth-ready smart speaker setup the Echo models always bring to the table, just with a wider stereo sound stage (or multi-room setup) alongside some booming bass from the included 100W, 6-inch subwoofer unit. You “just plug in, open the Alexa app, and wirelessly connect to your Echo device(s) to control music with your voice.” Dive into our coverage of the latest edition Echo devices unveiled in September and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can instead add to your Alexa smart home with a single Echo 4th Gen at $50 a pop right now. But you could save even more with the 2018 model Echo Dot models that are currently selling for $20 Prime shipped to cover your space in smart speakers, albeit with less power and overall fidelity.

From the latest model Echo speakers and the new Kindle Scribe to the health-tracking Halo Rise lamp and a host of new home security rigs, Amazon has now unleashed all of its latest 2022/2023 gear. You can browse through everything in our extensive coverage of its September showcase event right here to make sure you’re primed and ready for the first price drops that are more than likely right around the corner now.

Echo Stereo Pair Starter Kit features:

This bundle includes the all-new Echo (4th Gen) and the Echo Sub. For rich left/right stereo sound, pair the Echo Sub with both Echo devices in one room. For multi-room music, set up Echo devices in multiple rooms throughout your home.

New look, new sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Fill your home with sound – With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6″ woofer.

