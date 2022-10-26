Cuisinart’s large vertical charcoal smoker falls to best price in years at $81 on Amazon (Reg. $132)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Reg. $132 $81

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Vertical Charcoal Smoker for $80.75 shipped. Down from $132, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is the lowest it’s been offered for in the past five years at Amazon. Designed to give you a budget-focused smoker setup for the backyard, this system features 510 square inches of cooking space and two 18-inch stainless steel racks. There’s a porcelain enamel water bowl to keep things moist as well as both top and bottom vents to keep air circulating. Simply light the charcoal, add some wood chunks, add some water (or apple juice) to the bowl, and enjoy a slow-smoked meal a few hours (or a day or two) later, depending on what you’re cooking. Keep reading for more.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This bag of Weber Apple Wood Smoker Chunks will give you a good start and comes in at just $9 Prime shipped via Amazon. I use the chip variant in my smoker, and have loved the result that they produce.

Don’t forget that COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air fryer grill is down to $116 at Amazon right now. Normally $160, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time, and makes now a great time to add this versatile cooker to your shop. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great kitchen upgrades to pick up this fall.

Cuisinart Vertical Charcoal Smoker features:

Now you can smoke all of your favorite foods, including cheese, vegetables and meats with the Cuisinart 18-inch Charcoal Smoker. It’s easy to set up and includes everything except charcoal and wood chunks. It has a porcelain enameled steel bowl that holds water, and features a vertical side door for easy access to water and fuel,

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Sony unveils FREE November PlayStation Plus games: Nioh...
Add the Bitty Boomers mini Boba Fett speaker to your co...
Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop sees ...
Score a massive 86-inch 2022 LG 120Hz 4K Smart TV today...
9to5Toys Daily: October 26, 2022 – Save on iPhone 13,...
Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 2 iPhone/Androi...
Rode launches new dedicated pro-grade USB-C game stream...
Amazon is offering up to 50% off L’Oreal, Maybeli...
Load more...
Show More Comments