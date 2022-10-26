Cuisinart’s large vertical charcoal smoker falls to best price in years at $81 on Amazon (Reg. $132)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Vertical Charcoal Smoker for $80.75 shipped. Down from $132, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is the lowest it’s been offered for in the past five years at Amazon. Designed to give you a budget-focused smoker setup for the backyard, this system features 510 square inches of cooking space and two 18-inch stainless steel racks. There’s a porcelain enamel water bowl to keep things moist as well as both top and bottom vents to keep air circulating. Simply light the charcoal, add some wood chunks, add some water (or apple juice) to the bowl, and enjoy a slow-smoked meal a few hours (or a day or two) later, depending on what you’re cooking. Keep reading for more.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This bag of Weber Apple Wood Smoker Chunks will give you a good start and comes in at just $9 Prime shipped via Amazon. I use the chip variant in my smoker, and have loved the result that they produce.

Don’t forget that COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air fryer grill is down to $116 at Amazon right now. Normally $160, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time, and makes now a great time to add this versatile cooker to your shop. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great kitchen upgrades to pick up this fall.

Cuisinart Vertical Charcoal Smoker features:

Now you can smoke all of your favorite foods, including cheese, vegetables and meats with the Cuisinart 18-inch Charcoal Smoker. It’s easy to set up and includes everything except charcoal and wood chunks. It has a porcelain enameled steel bowl that holds water, and features a vertical side door for easy access to water and fuel,

