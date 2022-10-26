Woot launches Apple refurb sale with iPhone 13 from $650, Apple Watch Series 7 $129 off, more

Woot today is launching its latest refurbished Apple sale, this time around clearing out previous-generation iPhones and Apple Watch styles to the best prices yet. As per usual, Prime members will be locking in free shipping while everyone else will pay a flat $6 delivery fee. A highlight is marking down the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors to $649.99. That’s down from the original $799 going rate while marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen on the refurbished handset at $149 off. Not to mention a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale is discounting previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 models. All starting at $269.99, you’ll find both 41 and 45mm styles included in the 1-day sale alongside your choice of colorway. That includes standard aluminum cases as well as the more premium stainless steel looks, all of which are down to some of the best prices we’ve ever seen from the usual $399 or more going rates. The least you’ll be saving is $129, as well.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

Just make sure to check out the rest of the sale over at Woot, as well as all of this week’s best price cuts in our Apple guide.

iPhone 13 features:

iPhone 13. The most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos. Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

