New models may be coming, but Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros are a better buy at $400 off

We’re expecting to see a new series of M2 MacBook Pros hit the scene any day now. But if the launch is anything like the new M2 iPad Pros, then going with previous-generation devices might be a better call. Best Buy is helping the cause right now, marking down the existing 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to $1,599 shipped. You would more regularly pay $1,999, with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low for the first time in a month while keeping $400 in your pocket.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon and B&H are kicking things off by discounting the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $400 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and marks the best price to date. Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

All of this week’s other best deals are of course then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re into Wednesday now, and there is a pretty notable selection of markdowns on Macs, accessories, and other Apple gear up for grabs at some of the best prices to date.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

