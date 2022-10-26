Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine nearly $50 off at $150 today

Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $199, this is nearly $50 off, within $10 of the Amazon 2022 low we have only tracked once this year, and the lowest price we can find. It sells for $209 directly from Nespresso, for comparison’s sake. This De’Longhi model features hits of chrome accents alongside the usual single-serve espresso maker treatment from Nespresso with a 5.5-inch form-factor that doesn’t take up much space on the countertop. It supports single and double shots as well as cups of coffee ranging from 5 to 18 ounces in size via fully-recyclable capsules. The automatic capsule ejection and storage is a nice touch as well. More details below.

As of right now, today’s featured offer is the best price we can find on any Nespresso machine via Amazon. But if you’re just looking for a simple single-serve machine and don’t mind the K-Cup capsules, this Black+Decker variant is quite popular, all things considered, and it will only run you $25 Prime shipped right now.

Once your new coffee machine has been secured, you’ll find even more cooking and kitchen offers waiting in our home goods guide to have you ready for company over the upcoming holidays. This deal on COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled cooker for $127 shipped is highlight. It delivers an all-in-one cooking unit to supplement your main range alongside built-in air frying action for side dishes and more. Get a closer look at it right here.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe features:

IMPOSSIBLY GOOD QUALITY: The VERTUO NEXT machine makes an extraordinary cup of coffee in a variety of sizes. And it’s quality you can see and taste — the silky crema atop the coffee is the signature of a truly great cup of coffee.

QUALITY ENABLED BY TECHNOLOGY: The difference between a good cup of coffee and a great one is pressure. What makes VERTUO coffees so impossibly good is that the VERTUO coffee machine spins the capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute to extract every drop of flavor.

QUALITY MADE SIMPLE: Delivers a consistent and delicious cup of coffee with a simple touch of a button. After brewing, the capsule is automatically ejected and stored – ready to be recycled– and the machine will turn off to save energy.

QUALITY DESIGN: Nespresso’s newest innovation, Vertuo Next is the most compact, sustainable and smart Vertuo machine yet. It’s made of 54% recycled materials, and is only 5.5 inches wide.

