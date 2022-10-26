All-time low takes $500 off Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini-LED 165Hz Monitor at $3,000

Amazon is now offering the just-released Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini-LED Gaming Monitor for $2,999.99 shipped. Marking the best discount yet since launching earlier this fall, today’s offer is down from the usual $3,500 going rate. Those $500 in savings deliver only the second cash discount yet, with today’s offer undercutting the value of our previous mention by an extra $200. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by Mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers.

Also on sale for one of the very first times, the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor delivers a notable upgrade to your gaming setup with a less unwieldy design. Now clocking in at $1,099.99 on Amazon, this monitor typically sells for $1,300 and is resting at an all-time low from the retailer with $200 in savings attached. Features here come centered around a more modest 32-inch panel that comes backed by 4K resolutions, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1000R curvature. So while it won’t provide quite as immersive of an experience, this model will have you ready to make the most of competitive FPS titles and open world games alike.

Stepping aside from the battlestation-worthy releases, those who are a bit more keen on bringing home an option for the work setup should check out the second-best price we tracked on another one of Samsung’s displays earlier in the week. Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2 alongside a series of other streaming and video calling features into a 32-inch form-factor with USB-C and is now down to $530.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor deals:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting.

