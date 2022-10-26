SanDisk’s USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable 1TB SSD hits one of its best prices at $110 for today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the latest model SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Price automatically applies at checkout. Regularly $140 these days, this model fetched closer to $160 in 2021 and is currently marked down to $120 at Amazon. Today’s deal is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked on one of the most popular models out there. This one landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs for a reason with a solid build (2 meter drop protection and IP55 dust/water resistance) as well as USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. This NVMe-based SSD can move data at up to 1,050MB/s and provides modern USB-C connectivity alongside the carabiner loop that can come in handy when used with internal bag clips and the like. More details below.

Today’s deal marks the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable model down to the same price as the usually more affordable Kingston XS2000 1TB, but there are some less expensive options. The Crucial X8 Portable SSD, for example, delivers some solid bang for your buck with the 1TB option coming in at $90 shipped and providing the same speed ratings as today’s featured offer.

On the gaming side of things, we are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 Portable Gaming SSD. This one packs even faster transfer rates and built-in RGB lighting within an aluminum sandblasted shell. This deal, along with a few other portable SSD price drops, is waiting in our previous roundup right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!