TP-Link’s Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls to new low price of $300 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router for $299.99 shipped. Normally offered for $350, this $50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This Tri-Band router can deliver a total Wi-Fi speed of up to 10Gb/s across dual 5GHz radios and single 2.4GHz radio with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to eight Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders. Be sure to check out our review of the previous-generation model to get an idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Update 10/26 @ 10:54 a.m: Amazon is also offering the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this $40 discount marks a return to the all-time low price. This AC1200 Dual-Band mesh Wi-Fi system will provide seamless coverage throughout your home with the three units that come with this system.

Don’t need quite this level of performance and gaming-centric features? You could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AX55 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $110. This router can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive.

Having your own NAS may not seem important for some, but those who have lots of data should consider one. We’re currently tracking the Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS down at $400 which is one of the first price drops this year. Arriving as a more than capable unit in Synology’s lineup of NAS, its DS420+ delivers four hard drive bays with support for 64TB of raw storage. It isn’t the latest from the brand, but can still deliver 4K transcoding for handling Plex server tasks and the like.

TP-Link AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router features:

2.5 Gbps WAN port and 8 Gigabit LAN ports, 2 USB 3.0 in Type A and Type C provide extensive connectivity

1.8 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 3 coprocessors ensure your network performance always at peak run

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

Detect and optimize gaming streams, to ensure your gaming stays immersive

