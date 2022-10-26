Synology’s DS420+ 4-bay NAS can run Plex at $400 (Save $100), plus 2-bay unit at $340

B&H is now offering the Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS for $399.99 shipped with the discount automatically applying at checkout. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer delivers $100 in savings while marking one of the first drops of the year. This is matching the all-time low from during the Black Friday season last year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Arriving as a more than capable unit in Synology’s lineup of NAS, its DS420+ delivers four hard drive bays with support for 64TB of raw storage. It isn’t the latest from the brand, but can still deliver 4K transcoding for handling Plex server tasks and the like. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots to complete the package. Head below for more.

If a 4-bay solution is a bit too much for your specific needs, B&H is also taking today as a chance to markdown the Synology DS720+ 2-Bay NAS to $339.99. The price will once again drop once added to your cart. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and is one of the first chances to save. It’s the best of the year and an all-around rare discount, too. The 2-bay NAS from Synology arrives with a smaller build that comes armed with a quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. On top of just supporting dual 3.5-inch hard drives, this NAS also sports a pair of built-in M.2 NVMe SSD slots on the button for SSD caching.

Otherwise, going with SanDisk’s USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable 1TB SSD that went on sale this morning is a notable solution to avoid an always-on storage rig. While it won’t handle automatic backups quite as seamlessly, there is 1TB of speedy SSD storage to take advantage of for offloading footage and other files with 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. And through the end of the day, you can now lock-in a $110 price tag.

Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots for cache acceleration, the DiskStation DS420+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS for data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing among IT enthusiast and home users. The DS420+ is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs. Using its two drive bays, this NAS will allow you to store and share a large number of files with up to 2048 user accounts and 1500 maximum concurrent connections.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!