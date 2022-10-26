Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is back! Save up to 80% off sitewide + free shipping

Ali Smith -
80% off + free shipping

Wayfair’s annual Way Day Sale is here with up to 80% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can save on furniture, rugs, decor, christmas trees, lighting, and more. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree that’s marked down to $264 and originally sold for $425. This tree is 6.5-ft. tall and it features a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes. It has a durable metal tree stand keeps it in place and it’s pre-strung with clear lights. The tree comes in three sections as well, which makes it really easy to put up. Find the rest of our top picks from Wayfair below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Members Event Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off and free delivery.

