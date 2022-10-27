Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD hits one of the best prices yet at $70 shipped (Reg. up to $95)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $85 these days, we have seen go for as much as $95 a number of times over the last few months with today’s price drop delivering one of the lowest totals we have tracked thus far and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and is just $10 above the price of the 500GB model with half the storage. While it might not be the latest model or the fastest option out there at up to 800MB/s, it still outruns your typical HDD option and comes in at quite a competitive price tag. The USB 3.2 option brings USB-C connectivity to your setup alongside compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and gaming consoles. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you could land the 500GB variant at $60 shipped right now. But you’re cutting your storage capabilities in half for just $10 in savings. Nonetheless, it’s still a more affordable solution and some folks just won’t require as much capacity. You could also go with a slower HDD, like this Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive at $50, to save even more as well.

While we are talking portable SSD deals, you’ll also want to take a look at the new Amazon all-time low still live on Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 Portable Gaming SSD. This feature-packed and particularly speedy option delivers a sandblasted aluminum casing alongside built-in lighting and is now sitting alongside a number of other discounted options in our previous roundup.

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

