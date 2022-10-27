Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, HOKA, Carhartt, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Season Event takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Carhartt, HOKA, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Boost your training sessions this fall with the women’s HOKA Bondi 7 Running Shoes that are marked down to $128 and originally sold for $160. These running shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and very on-trend. You can choose from several color options and this style was designed to deliver a smooth, balanced ride over any distance. With over 5,000 positive reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.

