This 12-in-2 MacBook dock features 4K30 HDMI output, SD/microSD, Ethernet, more at $85

iVANKY Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-2 MacBook Pro Docking Station for $84.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code R3N3Y8VG at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This powerful dock is designed to work with Apple’s latest MacBook lineup, including the Air, Pro 13-, 14-, and 16-inch models, as well as several of the previous-generation versions with two Thunderbolt ports on the left side. You’ll find plenty of hookups here with dual HDMI 1.4 ports, an 18W USB-C charging output, USB-C data, four total USB_A ports, SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. On M1/M2 units, you’ll be limited to single display output, though all other Apple laptops can power two or three screens at once depending on how you’re hooked up. So, if you’re looking for a solid way to transform your laptop into a desktop, this is a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

If you need a 12-in-1 dock that works with more than just Apple’s laptop lineup, then check out the new UGREEN docking station that launched earlier today. With a $300 sale price at launch and $330 normal price, it’s far more expensive then today’s lead deal. However, it works with basically any USB-C computer, packs 100W PD charging, and even outputs 8K30 and 4K60, while the iVANKY dock above is locked at 4K30.

iVANKY 12-in-2 USB-C Docking Station features:

iVANKY Docking Station Classic is dedicated designed for 14-in MacBook Pro (2021), 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), 13-inch MacBook Air (2020/ 2019/ 2018). It connects two external 4K@30Hz displays simultaneously in extend mode using two HDMI ports. This dock supports two 4K extended displays with up to 3840×2160 resolution at 30Hz. （*Note: Macbook with M1 chip 2020 only supports one external monitor. iVANKY MacBook Docking Station provides a fast and efficient 100W power adapter in the package, which is more powerful than the original 61W USB-C Power Adapter. All ports on the dock share a maximum power supply of 100W ensuring safe and stable performance during usage. Supports up to 85W of laptop charging power, besides, it offers 9V/2A charging for your phone with the 18W PD USB-C port

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!