UGREEN launches new 8K30/4K60 12-in-1 triple display USB-C docking station [Deal]

Today, UGREEN is launching an all-new 12-in-1 USB-C triple display docking station that packs 100W power display charging. This all-in-one hub can output up to 8K30 or 4K60 and even delivers Gigabit Ethernet, SD, microSD, and so much more. Not only does it pack all those features, but it’s even on sale for a launch-day discount price of $30 off. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to find out if this is the new power station your desk needs.

UGREEN’s latest 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs 8K30 output

Whether you’re working from home or just want a way to dock your laptop at the desk, UGREEN’s new hub is a great choice all around. For starters, there’s ample I/O for just about everything you could want to plug in. Around the back of the docking station, you’ll find one DisplayPort with 4K60 capabilities, one HDMI with 4K60 output, and an HDMI port that can deliver up to 8K30. On top of that, there’s a USB-C PD port with up to 100W of charging abilities, another USB-C port for the host computer, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual USB-A ports. Around front, there’s a USB-C, USB-A, and both SD/microSD slots to hook up various peripherals and storage devices to. Plus, there’s even a 3.5mm audio jack if you use wired headphones.

Now that all the ports themselves are out of the way, let’s take a closer look at what throughput all of that I/O has with a single cable. The front USB-C and USB-A ports can deliver up to 10Gb/s transfer rates, while the dual USB-A ports around back are capped at 5Gb/s.

It’ll also support simultaneous output to all three display hookups at one time, which can come in handy. While running three displays might sound like a bit overkill, and it kinda is, it’s not all that uncommon. In fact, I’ve driven three individual displays from my MacBook and even ran the internal monitor at the same time, which you can learn more about in my Behind the Screens.

The fact that this docking station can power an entire desk while charging your laptop at the same time is quite impressive. However, it doesn’t come without a high cost. With a retail price of $329.99, and currently on sale for $299.99 at launch when you clip the on-page coupon, UGREEN’s new 12-in-1 docking station doesn’t come at a budget-friendly price. So, you’ll need to be ready to drop down some serious cash to pick up this dock, though it does come with a wide variety of capabilities.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I would have liked to see UGREEN leverage Thunderbolt 4 or USB 4 here, that would have likely added to the already high cost given how many ports it has. I love that there are 10Gb/s USB ports front-facing so you can plug in portable drives with ease as well as access to SD/microSD support as well.

Really, the only drawback I see to this hub is the price. While you get what you pay for, I would have liked to see it launch at around $250 or so and not $330. But, other than that, it’s a pretty solid offering to power your entire setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!