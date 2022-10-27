Save up to 85% off a Polarbackup cloud storage plan, starting at $99 (Reg. $699)

It’s essential to keep your data stored safely and securely, and with the rising cost of external hard drives and the need for storage space increasing year by year, depending on physical storage can be expensive. You’ll need something that you can access anywhere and has generous space. Polarbackup offers AWS Cloud-based storage for quick, reliable storage. You can get 500GB today for just $99 (Reg. $699) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Lauded by TechRadar, Polarbackup earned 4 out of 5 stars for its ease of use and customizability. Using AWS technology, Polarbackup provides affordable lifetime backup plans for customers. You pay once and store your files forever on the cloud — no recurring subscription fees required! You also won’t have to worry about degrading external hard drives or losing thumb drives. Now, you can jump into the 21st century with fast cloud storage.

With this plan, you’ll get 500GB of storage that you can use to back up files from your computer, laptop, tablet, and phone and share them between devices. Polarbackup will protect your data for a lifetime, and with their automated backup protocols, you can just set and forget your data. And if you accidentally delete a file, you can easily restore it with a single click. So rest easy knowing that Polarbackup will have your back when the unexpected disaster of computer loss happens.

With Polarbackup, you can save all your crucial files for less than what you’d pay for a physical hard drive. A 500GB lifetime plan usually costs $699, but you can order now and get it for $99. Looking for a bit more space? Polarbackup also has 2TB plans for $199 (Reg. $1,149) and 5TB plans for $299 (Reg. $1,624).

Prices subject to change.

