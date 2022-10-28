Apple’s MacBook Air delivers M2 performance and MagSafe from $1,049 (Save $150)

Wrapping up all of this week’s best Apple deals, Amazon is now rolling out another chance to save on the latest M2 MacBook Air. Discounting two different models with free shipping across the board, with the entry-level 256GB configuration leading the way at $1,049. Down from $1,199, the $150 in savings here deliver a match of the all-time low for only the third time. The savings also continue over the elevated 512GB model, which is now also sitting at $150 off and matching the all-time low of $1,349.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $899, you’ll be able to save $100 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

All of this week’s other best deals are of course then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re now heading into the weekend with all of the best savings, and there is a pretty notable selection of markdowns on Macs, accessories, and other Apple gear up for grabs at some of the best prices to date.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

