Blackstone's portable 17-inch griddle falls 52% to a new low price of $120 at Amazon

Patrick Campanale
Reg. $250 $120

Amazon is offering the Blackstone 1939 17-inch Griddle for $119.67 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal saves 52% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take your outdoor cooking setup to the next level? Well, this griddle will do just that. It spans 17 inches wide and there’s room enough to cook bacon, burgers, and more with ease. It delivers 12,500 BTUs of heat which is more than capable of cooking your favorite meals and the compact size makes bringing this griddle on-the-go with you simple. You’ll also find Blackstone’s “innovative grease management system” that makes clean up a breeze with this griddle. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $27 on Amazon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $17, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

On the topic of cooking, you’ll find that the Vitamix ONE mixer is on sale at a low of $150 right now. Packing a full $100 discount here, this is down from its normal $250 going rate making now a solid choice for mixing in your kitchen. Then, swing by our home goods guide for all of the other discounts that we’ve found throughout the week .

Blackstone 17-inch Griddle features:

Cooking outdoors is an integral part of the whole camping experience and Blackstone On the Go 17 Inch Griddle will help you make the most of it. Whether camping in the woods or hosting a BBQ session in the backyard, our camp griddle makes sure your outdoor cooking venture is a delicious affair. The versatile cooking surface can virtually cook anything from pancakes to burgers and everything in between!

