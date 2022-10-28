Vitamix ONE delivers professional performance at an affordable price of $150 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Vitamix ONE Blender for $149.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal $250 list price, today’s deal matches the Prime Day pricing for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container, the Vitamix ONE is perfect for making your morning smoothie, afternoon dip, or evening sauce in the kitchen. There’s a single dial on the front that handles the blender’s speed control and makes it easy to change how much power is being delivered to whatever you’re mixing. The motor is strong enough to “easily break down” veggies, frozen fruit, and more, as well. Plus, the tamper can get tough blends moving by pushing the ingredients closer to the blades. This 100th Anniversary commemorative blender from Vitamix is sure to be the center of your holiday cooking setup this fall and winter. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the all-inclusive blender instead for an immersion model. This 150W immersion blender is great for the task at $14. Just keep in mind that this immersion blender comes in at only 10% of the cost that you’ll find above, making it a solid choice for those on a budget but also makes it far less capable overall.

Also be sure to check out the Amazon cast iron cocotte dish that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to just $11, it normally goes for $19 and this marks the best price that we’ve seen for it. You can also swing by our home goods guide for other must-have kitchen essentials as we head into the holiday months.

Vitamix ONE Blender features:

We slimmed down our classic Vitamix to give you more counter space, but left plenty of room to play. It’ll blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into smoothies, dressings, sauces, purees, & frozen desserts. This container makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, and frozen treats, but is not intended to be used for hot soups, nut butters, or grinding grains.

