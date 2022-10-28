Converse Flash Sale offers extra 25% off Chuck 70 sneakers, boots, more

The Converse Fall Event offers extra 25% off sale items with promo code FALL25 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Chuck 70 Mixed Materials Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $65. These shoes are available in sizing for both men and women alike. Plus, you can choose from several color options and they will pair perfectly with jeans, joggers, chino pants, or leggings alike. The mixed materials are also very on-trend for this season and they’re rated 4/5 stars from Converse customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!