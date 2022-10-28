Cole Haan Treat Yourself Sale takes up to 40% off boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
40% off from $50

Cole Haan’s Treat Yourself Sale takes up to 40% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Update your style for fall with deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. The men’s 4.ZERØGRAND Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $130. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $198. This style is available in two color options and feature a water-resistant outer that’s great for fall or winter outings. It also has a foam cushioning for added comfort and the rubber outsole promotes traction. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Under Armour cuts 25% off orders of $75 + up to 50% off...
PopSockets launches adorable, must-see Pokémon iPhone ...
Sonos takes up to $409 off home theater bundles: Arc Ai...
This precision screwdriver kit comes with a metal organ...
Converse Flash Sale offers extra 25% off Chuck 70 sneak...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Original...
SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s spee...
Today’s best game deals: Capcom Fighting Collecti...
Load more...
Show More Comments