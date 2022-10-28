Energizer’s X400 Rechargeable Pen Light falls 32% to lowest price since September at $13

Jared Locke -
AmazonHome GoodsEnergizer
Reg. $19 $13
Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light

Amazon is currently offering the Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light for $12.84 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $19, this 32% discount drops this light to the lowest price we’ve tracked since early September and is the second-lowest price we’ve seen without a coupon. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery can last for 1 hour when in the high mode and 3 hours in the low mode. It is also rated at IPX4 which means it can handle splashes and should be fine in rain. The robust metal clip allows you to quickly store the light on your shirt when you need both of your hands. The included micro USB cable allows you to recharge the light. This light is the perfect addition to your severe weather go bag in case of power outages. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You can grab the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $6.50 instead. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage. While these lights are not rechargeable like the featured option, it is nice to have a light that will just work with a simple battery swap.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking for a robot vacuum for your home? We’re currently tracking the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum at the all-time low price of $249. Packing LiDAR sensors, this robotic cleaner will make doing household chores a breeze. It’ll make a map of your home to know what rooms look like and then base its cleaning schedule around that.

Energizer X400 Rechargeable Pen Light features:

  • Grab this Energizer Rechargeable Penlight for powerful light in a small form factor that you can recharge again and again
  • LED technology delivers exceptional brightness in a compact flashlight that slips into your pocket
  • Shine this rechargeable light when you need bright, directional illumination, whether you’re indoors or outdoors, at home or at work
  • IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 1 meter for a tough little LED penlight
  • This sleek design is super portable. Toss this small flashlight into your bag or attach the metal clip to your pocket for bright light whenever you need it

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Energizer

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone case falls to n...
Be prepared with up to 51% off Snow Joe cordless snow t...
Vitamix ONE delivers professional performance at an aff...
Samsung’s 43-inch USB-C Smart 4K Monitor has nati...
HYPER Halloween sale knocks 30% off USB-C hubs, HDMI ad...
9to5Toys Daily: October 28, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $15...
Upgrade your smart home with Amazon’s official Al...
Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case ...
Load more...
Show More Comments