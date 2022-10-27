Samsung’s Jet Bot robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping cleans the house this fall at $249 low

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum for $249 shipped. Down from $599, this 58% discount saves $350 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Packing LiDAR sensors, this robotic cleaner will make doing household chores a breeze. It’ll make a map of your home to know what rooms look like and then base its cleaning schedule around that. On top of that, having the map allows you to set certain areas as “no go” zones, like under beds or around places with lots of wires. There’s also the ability to tell it to clean a single room from the app if something happens there, and voice commands are even available through both Alexa and Assistant. This makes the Samsung Jet Bot the perfect cleaning tool to keep around with the upcoming holiday seasons to stay on top of cleaning without getting stressed. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $120 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Samsung option above.

Don’t forget to check out Anker’s latest L35 RoboVac and mop which is back down to Prime Day pricing at $260. That’s a drop from $400, and you’ll find that this model packs a lot of solid features, including the ability to mop your home at the same time as it vacuums, providing a deeper clean for your home without having to lift a finger.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Cleaner with advanced LiDAR sensors uses precision mapping to clean your home more efficiently using detailed floor maps controlled via your mobile device. Identify the type of floor surface and power needed to clean thoroughly and deeper into carpets with power control technology. Maximize efficiency and save time by choosing specific household areas to clean using Select & Go. Check Jet Bot’s status in real-time using the SmartThings App, including where it has cleaned, instruct it to pause or stop, and view the cleaning history. Keep your dustbin clean and empty your robot vacuum cleaner with ease. The 0.3-liter dustbin is fully washable, can be removed easily, and is emptied out by just tipping the dust bin. Cleans carpets effectively. The powerful brush has fine, anti-static fibers and self-cleaning extractors to avoid tangles. Clean your home using voice recogntion, compatible with Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

