This precision screwdriver kit comes with a metal organization case at new low of $19

Fanttik Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $18.88 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code X52210264 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 30% from its normal $27 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This kit includes 10 traditional bits used in products such as quartz watches, cameras, tablets, and more. On top of that there’s several more specialty bits such as Torx, security Torx, pentalobe, triangle, and several others that you’d use when doing iPhone or iPad repairs or even taking a MacBook apart. Everything comes in a handy case which keeps everything organized and lets you know which bits are missing. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

One place that a precision screwdriver kit comes in handy is with computer upgrades. If it’s time to put a new graphics card in your desktop, then we have the deal for you. MSI’s RX 6600 XT is on sale for $280 right now from its normal $340 going rate and this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Fanttick Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Super Versatile Bits Selection: 24*S2 steel magnetic precision bit heads, a total of 10 mainstream types to meet your different daily use, such as quartz watch, cameras, radios, tablet computers, mobile phones, drones, etc. The sturdy bits are engineered to deliver super high precision for perfect usage. All-in-one design, you only need this set to complete the disassembly and maintenance of a variety of equipment.

