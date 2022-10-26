MSI’s RX 6600 XT upgrades your gaming desktop on a budget at new low of $300

Amazon is offering the MSI XT MECH 2X RX 6600 XT GPU for $299.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $340 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take your gaming setup up a notch over integrated graphics, you’ll find that this graphics card is great for playing titles at 1080p. With AMD’s RDNA 2 technology in tow, the RX 6600 XT even features ray tracing capabilities. On top of that, there’s support for Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, and VR support. With both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, you can even hook up this graphics card to multiple monitors at one time. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Then we recommend checking out the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 CORE GPU which is available on Amazon for $250. That’s still $50 below even the sale price above and delivers a similar RDNA2 build to what you’ll find from the 6600 XT. Just know that the 6600 will pack a bit less of a punch than the 6600 XT, but overall would still be a great choice for your gaming setup. Learn more about the 6600 in our previous coverage.

Enjoy a more powerful gaming setup on the go with the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop that’s on sale for $2,500. This is just the second substantial discount that we’ve tracked and saves $500 from its normal going rate. Packing the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, an i9 processor, and 32GB of RAM, there’s a lot to like about this powerful laptop.

MSI XT MECH 2X RX 6600 XT GPU features:

The all new RDNA powered Radeon RX 6600 XT series for exceptional performance and High-fidelity gaming. Take control with RX 6600 XT series and experience powerful, accelerated gaming customized for you. Radeon RX 6600 XT series features new compute units, new instructions better suited for visual effects, and multi-level cache hierarchy for greatly reduced latency and highly responsive gaming. High-performance RDNA architecture was engineered to greatly enhance features like Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, and VR technologies3 for maximum performance and jaw-dropping gaming experiences. Get the competitive advantage with dramatically reduced input lag with Radeon Anti-Lag, get stutter-free, tear-free gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, and the latest Radeon Software for incredibly responsive and insanely immersive gameplay.

