SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C 3.2 SSD undercuts Prime Day with new low at $150, more

We are tracking a number of notable price drops on portable solid-state storage at Amazon as we head into the weekend. The most notable of which has to be the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD down at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $234 for most of this year at Amazon, you’re looking at the lowest price we have ever tracked there on one of the best 2TB portable SSD solutions on the market. SanDisk’s Extreme lineup sits atop our list of the best portable SSDs and now’s your chance to score one at the best we have seen on Amazon – this is also $10 under the fall Prime Day price we saw earlier this month. Support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear is joined by USB-C connectivity and up to 1,050MB/s transfers speeds. The 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water- and dust-resistance add some peace of mind while it’s in your bag or out in the field and be sure to head below for more portable SSD deals.

More portable SSD deals:

Alongside our recent hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD, we also just got our first look at the brand new SanDisk PRO-G40. This high-end portable SSD was unveiled at the beginning of the month, boasting dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) support as well as some of the fastest transfer rate speeds we have seen from the brand yet. Dive in for all of the details right here.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

