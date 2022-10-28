Save up to $200 on this perfect corner floor lamp, now starting at only $60

On the lookout to improve your home décor? As part of our massive overstock liquidation sale, we are providing blowout discounts on the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, only $59.99 to get your hands on one of the best space-saving lamps out there! Normally $149, we are making way for new products this winter and emptying the warehouse, so you get to take advantage of our last-minute clearance!

Beloved for its customizability with over 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-light effects, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is perfect for the small apartment or room looking to save space on illumination without giving up quality. Its high-end design and soft white integrated LED lights will look great in any home, and with such a small silhouette you can place it just about anywhere to remain unintrusive and out of the way. With our overstock sale, you’ll be saving $90 off the usual price, perfect for the budget-conscious who want to spruce up their home without breaking the bank.

As an extra bonus, we’re providing an even bigger discount when you double your purchase: the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (2-Pack) is only $99.99! Usually $299 at full price, this 2-pack is discounted for nearly $200 while providing super-high quality lighting with a fun, remote-controlled setup. You can set the lighting for any event: romantic date night, game day, or just relaxing before bed. The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (2-Pack) is perfect to improve the ambiance and atmosphere of any room!

This overstock sale is going until October 31 at 11:59pm, so you better hurry while you can to save a ton on one of the best floor lamps that you can get out there today! Save up to $200 on Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp and make your home’s ambiance perfect.

