Snapper’s 82V 21-inch cordless electric mower sees off-season 35% discount to new $359 low

Amazon is offering the Snapper 82V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $359 shipped. Down from $550, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most mowers in this price range are push-powered, you’ll find this one is self-propelled and will make mowing the yard much easier. The two 2Ah 82V batteries included with your purchase provide up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge and you can simply pick up additional batteries should you need longer usage to finish the yard. You’ll also find a smart load-sensing technology that adjusts the power on demand depending on what the blades need to get through the grass with ease. Plus, there are seven height positions and the mower turns on with the the press of a button. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the 20-inch CRAFTSMAN corded electric mower for $201.50 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not cordless like today’s lead deal, but it’s nearly $160 less, making it a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. It does, however, have a similar 20-inch cutting width and can even be used to bag should you need that function too.

Once the yard is taken care of, consider picking up Blackstone’s portable 17-inch griddle that’s on sale for 52% off. Down to $120 from a normal going rate of $250, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to handle your morning, afternoon, and evening cooking tasks, this griddle is also portable and easy to bring to the campsite with you should that be on the calendar this fall or winter.

Snapper 82V Cordless Electric Mower features:

The Snapper XD 82V Max* 21” Cordless Self-Propelled walk mower powered by a 2.0, 4.0 or 5.0 Briggs & Stratton Lithium-Ion Battery is built for durability and ease of use. The 21” self-propelled model features a steel 3-in-1 mowing deck, providing mulch, side discharge or bagging options. Get the job done quickly by being able to mow up to 90-minutes** with (2) 2.0 batteries (additional run-time available with separate 4.0 or 5.0 battery)

