Sonos takes up to $409 off home theater bundles: Arc AirPlay 2 soundbar, Beam, more

Sonos today is launching a new holiday bundle sale that’s discounting a collection of its popular audio gear for decking out the home theater with as much as $409 in savings attached. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst a wide range of different packages, our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar Surround Sound Set at $1,038. Normally fetching $1,297, today’s offer delivers $259 in savings alongside a rare chance to save in the first place. This is the best value we’ve seen this year for new condition models, as well. Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale are some other packages for outfitting the home theater with all of signature Sonos tech detailed above. Including more expansive surround sound packages to some more affordable ways to get in on the savings, the best prices of the year on new condition gear are detailed below.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

