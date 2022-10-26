Bring home Amazon’s Cast Iron Cocotte dish at the new all-time low of just $11 today

Amazon is now offering its Cast Iron Covered 18-ounce Cocotte dish for $11.03 with free shipping for Prime members. Listed with a regular price of $19, we have seen it up in the $23 or more range over the last year or so with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A notable addition to your growing collection cooking vessels, you’re looking at an 18-ounce cast iron pot great for side dishes and taking the cooking process from the stovetop to an up to 400-degree oven. It features an enameled exterior with a vibrant red colorway alongside the included lid and integrated handles as well as being one of the more affordable solutions out there right now. Head below for more details.

While there really aren’t very many comparable alternatives available for less, you might want to check out the ongoing Woot cast iron sale. If you need something a little bit larger for one-pot meals and the like, you’ll find the larger Amazon Dutch oven variants starting from $27 alongside some other cooking accessories from $20 Prime shipped.

Joining today’s deal on Cuisinart’s large vertical charcoal smoker, our home goods deal hub is loaded with notable offers to supplement your cooking arsenal ahead of the holidays without spending full price. Alongside price drops on COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air fryer grill, this morning also saw Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine drop $50 in price and you cna get all of the details on that offer right here.

Amazon Cast Iron 18-ounce Cocotte features:

Heavy-duty cast iron: heats slowly and evenly and offers excellent heat retention for optimal cooking performance

Enamel finish: the enameled cookware won’t react to food and can be used to marinate, cook, and store leftovers

Handles and lid: integrated side loop handles offer reliable strength and easy transport; lid helps trap in heat and moisture

Use and care: suitable for all cooking surfaces; avoid sliding across glass or ceramic stovetops to prevent scratching; oven-safe to 400 degrees F; wear oven mitts to protect hands when handling cookware during use; hand wash only (not dishwasher-safe)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!