This 1,500W thermostat-controlled oscillating heater falls to 2022 low of $45.50 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the PELONIS 1,500W Thermostat Oscillating Heater for $45.49 shipped. Down from $65, this 30% discount marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Designed to keep you warm this fall and winter, you’ll find that the PELONIS heater packs a number of nice features. For starters, it can quickly heat up to 70-degrees in just three seconds thanks to its 1,500W ceramic element. It features a built-in thermostat so you can set the temperature and forget it. Plus, with its oscillating function, you’ll be able to have it heat a wider area with ease. Keep reading for more.

Of course, this 1500W ceramic space heater is perfect for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at $27 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon and delivers two different heat options, with 750W and 1500W available to choose from. Just keep in mind it’s not thermostatically-controlled and it won’t oscillate like today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind.

With cooler weather and snow on the horizon in the not too distant future, be ready to clear the sidewalk and driveway with ease. For that, the Snow Joe cordless snow thrower is on sale from $176 at Woot right now, which saves up to 51% from the normal going rate. Without the need for gas or oil, this snow thrower will make it simple to clear large swaths of sidewalks without having to pull out the old-fashioned snow shovel.

PELONIS Oscillating Heater features:

This ceramic heater can rotate from side to side within 83 degrees, so it can fast and evenly warming the entire room while maintaining a consistent temperature. The PTC electric heater made of cool touch ABS UL94 V0 flame resistant material. US standard socket can directly plug into an outlet without any adapter or extension cord. Overheating protection and tip-over switch ensures safe use. Our ceramic heater is equipped with ceramic heating element and maximum 1500W power. Quickly heats-up to 70°F in 3 second with reliable ceramic heating technology, offering a comfortable and consistent temperature.

