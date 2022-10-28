Be prepared with up to 51% off Snow Joe cordless snow thrower bundles from $176

Woot is getting you ready for winter with today’s Snow Joe snow blower sale at up to 51% off. You can land the Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel for $175.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $225 at Amazon, we have seen it bounce between $219 and as much as $249 there over the last year with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This Snow Joe shovel falls into the smaller more manageable snow blower category with a cordless design and the 24V 5.0-Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery you’ll need included in the package (as well as the charger). It weighs less than 13.5 pounds and can handle up to 300 pounds of snow per minute with a “heavy-duty” 2-blade paddle auger. It throws snow up to 20 feet away with a 13-inch cutting path and will surely be a more convenient option than clearing off the driveway and walkways by hand this winter. Head below for more details.

While you will find a more powerful model that’s on sale today at Woot for $195, there are also more affordable options out there. Something like this Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower can get the job done for $145 shipped, much like the 4-Ah variant of the model featured above. But you could also opt for the less powerful Greenworks 8 Amp 12 inch Electric Snow Shovel at $100 shipped as well.

Another notable piece of winter kit that we spotted on sale recently is the meross HomeKit outdoor dimming smart plug. This is great way to automate your holiday lighting this season and you can land one for 35% off the going rate. Dive into our deal coverage for all of the pertinent details and swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to make your living space more intelligent this holiday season.

Snow Joe 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel features:

Introducing the ultimate grab-n-go cordless snow-busting tool: 24V-SS13-XR from SNOW JOE. Combining innovation and functionality, SNOW JOE provides an easy, convenient and cordless solution to get snow out of your way this winter. Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system. The light choice is the right choice with SNOW JOE! Weighing less than 13.5 lbs, 24V-SS13-XR blasts through up to 300 lbs of snow per minute while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use.

