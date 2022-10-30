Enjoy 4K HDR content with Google’s latest Chromecast with included remote at $40

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this deal marks a return to the second-lowest price of 2022 and within $1 of the all-time low. You can also pick up this Chromecast from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart with Best Buy matching the deal here and Walmart at the normal price Google’s latest Chromecast comes equipped to playback 4K HDR content with access to your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and even more. Unlike previous Chromecasts, this entry acts more like the Fire TV and Roku streaming sticks with Google TV driving the smart functionality. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player for $31. While this is a step down from the Chromecast above as you lose Google TV, you still get everything you need to get up and running including an HDMI cord. You will be able to stream HD, 4K, and HDR content while still having access to your favorite streaming apps with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri integration to boot. You will have control over the Roku player with the free Roku mobile app if you misplace the simple remote that is included and can even listen to what is playing privately through the app.

If you’re looking for a monitor with integrated smart functionality, we’re currently tracking the Samsung 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor at $315 at a new all-time low price. Bringing Samsung’s Tizen system to a large monitor setup, you will have access to streaming apps without having a computer connected with access to AirPlay and integration with Alexa and Assistant natively.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Get fast streaming, and enjoy a crystal clear picture up to 4K and brighter colors with HDR

Your home screen displays movies and TV shows from all your services in one place; get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing habits, and content you own

Create a kids profile to access movies and shows for the family; pick a playful avatar and theme, set parental controls to restrict what streaming services are shown, limit watching time, and set a bedtime

Press the Google Assistant button on the remote and use voice search to find specific shows, or search by mood, genre, actress, and more; control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and get answers, hands-free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!