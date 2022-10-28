Samsung’s 43-inch USB-C Smart 4K Monitor has native Game Pass support at low of $315, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor and Streaming TV M70B for $314.82 shipped. This monitor typically goes for $400 at Amazon, this 21% discount or $85 in savings marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same monitor goes for $400 from Best Buy and B&H. Bringing Samsung’s Tizen system to a large monitor setup, you will have access to streaming apps without having a computer connected with access to AirPlay and integration with Alexa and Assistant natively. Take advantage of the game hub with Xbox Game Pass support and HDR10 for a better viewing experience. Rounding out this monitor are two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a USB-C port with 65W of charging capabilities. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitors for more deals on PC hardware and peripherals. While the Elgato Stream Deck XL may seem like it’s only for streamers, it can be used for just about anything and you can grab it now at $194 which is the best price of the year. Adding this to your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow.

Samsung 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time. Features include the new Smart Hub UX/UI with OTT apps, TV Plus, HAS, increased brightness, and AI Upscaling with enhanced processor apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO. There’s also gaming and IoT Hubs, Multiview, SmartThings with FFV and multiple AoVs, Slim Fit Camera in package and video communication apps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!