elago’s adorable rubber ducky-style AirPods 3 case sees rare price drop to $14 (30% off)

We are big fans of the adorable elago ice cream and vintage Game Boy accessories, but today it’s all about LINE FRIENDS. The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its rubber ducky-style LINE FRIENDS AirPods 3 Case for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we see deals on the brand’s novel liquid silicone cases quite often, the regularly $20 model on sale today rarely drops in price. Now 30% off the going rate, this adorable rubber ducky-style case (known as Sally) delivers the usual soft elago silicone treatment, complete with precise cutouts for the charging cable and LED as well as a wireless charging-compatible design. You’ll also find a fully open two-piece design here as well as an included carbiner clip. For more details, head below the fold.

If the character designs aren’t of interest here, check out the basic silicone elago treatments instead. The AirPods 3 models come in a range of colorways starting from $7 Prime shipped right now with a similar spec sheet outside of the novel look.

If you’re looking to upgrade to Apple’s over-ear headphones though, this morning’s price drops are delivering some solid deals on refurbished sets at hundreds of dollars below the new listings. And if you’re looking elsewhere for your next set of earbuds, we just went hands-on with the new Anker Liberty 4 set with built-in ANC and heart rate monitoring. Everything you need to know is right here.

elago LINE FRIENDS AirPods 3 Case features:

LINE FRIENDS | elago collaboration brings you the adorable Brown and Sally cases! Transform your charging case into one of LINE FRIENDS lovable characters!

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

elago is an AUTHORIZED LICENSEE OF LINE FRIENDS. Be sure to always buy authentic products!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!