AirPods Max deliver ANC and Spatial Audio at the best price yet of $355 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Joining this morning’s M1 iPad Pro clearance sale, Woot is now rolling out the best price to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max ANC Headphones in all of the styles. Dropping down to $354.99 in certified refurbished condition, Prime members will lock in free shipping to dodge the usual $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low on any condition model of the headphones, with $194 in savings attached. This is $15 under our previous mention of a refurbished pair from back in August, as well. Those who want a new condition pair will also find them at Amazon for $449.99 in several styles.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $239 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds above with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

