Holy Stone’s 4K drone has a 2-axis gimbal and 46 minutes of fly time for $192 (20% off)

Holy Stone (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS360 4K 2-axis Gimbal FPV GPS Drone for $191.99 shipped. Down from $240, today’s deal saves 20% from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take to the skies and record stunning sunsets and sunrises, this drone features a 4K camera which sits on a 2-axis gimbal for stable video and photo capture. There are two included batteries, which allows you to fly for up to 46 minutes before it’s time to head inside and it can even withstand some wind while being airborne for a more versatile experience. There’s an altitude hold button, return to home, one-key start, and emergency stop button available on the remote and it also packs features like follow-me, waypoints, GPS positioning, and more. Keep reading for additional details.

You could instead pick up this more compact drone at $36 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon if you’re on a tighter budget. It doesn’t have a 4K camera built-in and controls aren’t quite as simple. However, coming in at $156 below today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this is a more budget-focused way to learn how to fly if you’re worried that you might crash when starting out.

A great place to fly your new drone is when camping, as it gives you a bird’s eye view of the forest surrounding where you’re at. Well, should you find yourself there, consider bringing along Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station to keep everything charged while off-grid. It’s on sale for the first time at $100 off, dropping to $999 at Amazon, making now a great time to pick it up.

Holy Stone HS360 4K Camera Drone features:

Equipped with the Electronic Image Stabilization and a 2-axis Gimbal Camera. The HS360 is a drone with camera for adults that offers a beautiful 4K Ultra HD image (3840x2160P stored on mobile phone) with stunning clarity and deep contrast. It’s FOV 118°lens and 80°adjustable camera gives you a clear and wider view. In addition, the 5GHz FPV transmission (1640 feet) can deliver an ultra-smooth, clear, and reliable image feed for each and every flight.

