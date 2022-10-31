Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station on sale for the first time at $999 (Save $100)

After just launching for the first time earlier in the month, the first chance to save on Jackery’s latest portable power station is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $999 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at $100 in savings to go alongside a new all-time low on this new release. As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $150 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,949 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro features:

With an AC input up to 800W, pairing with 4*200W Solar Panels, the Explorer 1000 Pro takes 1.8 hours for full solar or wall charge. Compatible with all Jackery solar panels – perfect for camping and outages. The Explorer 1000 Pro features a foldable handle for easy transportation. Save space for any on the go travel. Moreover, its innovative smart screen display shows 18 functioning modes with crystal clear viewing. Pure sine wave inverter delivers stable power that protects against equipment damage.

