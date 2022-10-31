HyperX’s Pulsefire Core budget-focused RGB gaming mouse returns to all-time low at $14

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse for $13.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $20 for the past few months, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This budget-focused mouse might not cost a lot, but it does offer solid features for the price. The Pixel 3327 optical sensor features a DPI of up to 6,200 for precise tracking and the Pulsefire Core features an ergonomically-designed grip so you won’t be fatigued after gaming for a while. On top of that, you’ll find customizable RGB lighting and seven programmable buttons that can be tuned within the HyperX NGenuity software. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up this massive desk pad that measures 31.5- by 15.7-inches in size. Coming in at $11 on Amazon, this will give a smooth and slick surface to glide your mouse across and will help keep the PTFE skates in good condition for a longer period of time than dragging the mouse across a wooden or other hard surface constantly.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s down to a low of $170. Delivering a high refresh rate and 1080p resolution, this monitor is a solid choice for your entry-level and budget-focused gaming setup. There are other monitors on sale as well from $204, so be sure to check out our roundup for all the ways you can save.

HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulse fire Core is a comfortable RGB Gaming Mouse featuring the pixel 3327 Optical sensor for DPI settings up to 6, 200 and precise, smooth tracking without hardware acceleration. The ergonomically-designed mouse with symmetrical shape fits palm and claw grips and has textured sides for a no-slip grip. Gaming-grade switches output crisp Tactile feedback rated for 20 million clicks. Customize lighting, DPI settings, and macros for 7 programmable buttons with HyperX NGenuity software.

