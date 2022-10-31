ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls to low of $170, more from $204

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $169.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 32% discount, or solid $80 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive-Sync support are present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting. Connectivity here includes a DisplayPort 1.2 input alongside dual HDMI 1.4 ports so you can have multiple sources connected without swapping cables. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

After checking out these monitor deals, be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to outfit your game library with some new additions? Check out today’s deal roundup with offers for essentially any console with the lead offer being The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch for $30. While the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom could shuffle the already complicated chronology here, as of right now this one is a must play for fans of the series or anyone who’s looking to experience more than just Breath of the Wild before the latest entry in the series hits in spring 2023.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for gamers and others seeking immersive gameplay, the 27” ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q1A display offers some serious specs beyond an ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate and IPS panel. ASUS-exclusive ELMB function features a 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium) technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering.

