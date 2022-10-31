KRK brings pro-grade audio to its new GoAux portable content creator speakers from $349

New KRK monitors have arrived. The brand, known for its professional-grade studio monitor speakers the world over, has now unleashed its new GoAux models. Aimed at mobile audio professionals, beat makers, and content creators, they also come in as some of the more affordable options from the brand yet (outside of its still discounted 5-inch Classic studio monitors) with a compact design said to deliver the same reliable audio reproduction KRK’s larger monitors bring to a studio near you. Head below for a closer look and more details on the now available new KRK monitors.

New KRK monitors arrive – GoAux 3 and GoAux 4

The new KRK GoAux monitors sell in pairs and come in two sizes, the 3-inch GoAux 3 and the 4-inch GoAux 4. Both models are essentially the same outside of the larger drivers and the I/O, delivering both traditional inputs to the table alongside USB and wireless Bluetooth action for your smartphone, MacBook, or other Bluetooth-ready audio gear.

The KRK GoAux 4 portable nearfield monitors are designed to provide great sound anywhere you go. The perfect monitors for traveling musicians and engineers, they deliver renowned KRK sound quality in a mobile-friendly size. Since they’re made to go wherever you do, the GoAux 4 monitors come with a convenient nylon carrying bag that holds both monitors as well as the included monitor stands, Auto ARC microphone, and any extra cables you want to take along with you.

From there, you’ll find glass aramid drivers and textile dome tweeters housed in the ABS cabinets alongside the bi-amplified two-way active design (no external amps are needed). Joining some low and high-frequency EQ adjustment controls on the back, you’ll find the 3.5mm mini-jack and RCA connectors on both models as well as balanced 1.4-inch TRS connectors on the larger GoAux 4 set.

The other main difference between the two options here is the built-in Automatic Room Correction feature by way of an included measurement microphone that ships with the GoAux 4:

With the included measurement microphone, the built-in Auto ARC automatic room correction feature can automatically optimize the response of the speakers to your acoustic environment.

Let’s take a quick look at the feature set for both:

GoAux 3

3-inch woven glass aramid LF transducer

Rear ported

Inputs: Bluetooth, RCA, 1/8” AUX

Outputs: 1/8-inch headphone

Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz (at -3dB points)

GoAux 4

4-inch woven glass aramid LF transducer

Rear ported

Inputs: Bluetooth, 1/4” TRS Balanced, RCA, USB-TYPE B, 1/8” AUX, AUTO ARC MICROPHONE

Outputs: 1/8-inch headphone

Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz (at -3dB points)

The new KRK monitors are now available for purchase with GoAux 3 coming in at $349 and the GoAux 4 at $419 (both sold in pairs).

9to5Toys’ Take

KRK monitors have been my go-to speakers for over a decade now. Whether it’s for critical listening situations, producing music and video, or just listening to my favorite records, they are hard to beat to my ears. The new GoAux brings the brand to a new category, delivering a sort of desktop speaker-like setup that’s also compact enough to take with you wherever you might need them. If you’re a content creator looking to score a new set of speakers that can more easily accompany you out in the field or to more temporary on-location setups, the new KRK GoAux line is certainly worth consideration if you ask me.

