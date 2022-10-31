Philips Hue Halloween sale discounts cert. refurb HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $20

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Delivering a collection of discounted Philips Hue gear that we hardly ever see on sale, you’ll find everything from standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to more novel upgrades for the smart home setup including TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights and more. Everything in the sale is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Philips Hue lamps, lightstrips, and more on sale:

This week’s other best smart home deals are also up for grabs right now, though a particular highlight switches over to a more novel experience for your setup. Delivering new all-time lows on Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Hexagon HomeKit light sets, you can add some modular flair to your setup with wall-mounted multi-color lighting packages at $150 each.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

