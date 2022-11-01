ANYCUBIC intros highest resolution Photon resin printer yet with new LighTurbo 2.0 UV system

If you’ve looked into resin 3D printing, you’ve likely heard of ANYCUBIC. The company has a wide range of options between FDM and resin printing, and it is now expanding its resin line with the all-new Photon M3 Premium. Equipped with the brand’s new LighTurbo 2.0 Light Source, Photon M3 Premium produces higher resolution prints and features a 10-inch 8K LCD screen. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new resin 3D printer.

LighTurbo 2.0

The biggest selling point of ANYCUBIC’s all-new Photon M3 Premium resin 3D printer is the LighTurbo 2.0 light source system that utilizes a concave mirror and a smart-light-source cooling system to create an aligned, consistent beam of UV light for curing the resin. This system can deliver an average light uniformity of over 90%, which ANYCUBIC says is “much higher than the average light uniformity of the common COB light source + Fresnel lens.” Light uniformity matters because a lower average means the outer edges of your prints could see less UV light, which in turn leads to parts not being cured properly. ANYCUBIC also implemented a cooling system for the UV light source which will activate cooling fans when the light hits 65°C, allowing the heatsinks to help extend the lifespan of the light source.

Printer build upgrades

The Photon M3 Premium printer features a 25x22x12-centimeter build area which is pretty decent for a resin printer with this price, which we will discuss later. ANYCUBIC designed the Z-axis to run on two linear rails, and it is driven by a ball screw to provide a higher lifting accuracy of 0.005mm. This system also allows for faster lifting, which in turn leads to faster prints with the M3 Premium being capable of reaching 95mm/hr. Dual air purifiers work to filter out odors that can come with certain types of resin while capturing any particulates that get released. The dual design allows for greater airflow and higher filter efficiency.

Availability

The all-new ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Premium Resin 3D Printer is available now from ANYCUBIC directly for $619. Included with the printer itself are some tools to help you process prints once they’re done: a screen protector for the LCD, leveling paper, and air filters. You can also order it from ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront, though it is currently listed as unavailable at the time of writing.

