Bosch’s 4-tool 18V combo kit includes a combo 1/4 and 1/2 impact driver, more for $279

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V 4-tool Combo Kit for $279 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $349 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering everything you need to assemble presents this holiday season, as well as tackle DIY tasks around the house, this Bosch tool kit is a must-have for anyone starting out in the world of projects. For starters, there’s a 1/2-inch impact driver that also has a 1/2-inch square drive to use as an impact wrench, making it quite the solid contender for assembly. Then, there’s the hammer drill/driver which makes drilling holes in both wood and concrete a breeze. On top of that, you’ll find a 6.5-inch circular saw as well as an LED light to help you tackle other projects as well. Plus, the kit includes both a 4Ah and 2Ah battery and charger to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving plenty of cash with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 45 piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $21, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

Do you need to recharge on the jobsite, or even just the back yard in the middle of a DIY project? Consider picking up Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 Pro power station that’s on sale for the first time so far. Down $100 from its normal rate, it’s on sale for $999 right now. The sale likely won’t last long, so be sure to swing by our coverage to learn more about what the new Explorer 1000 Pro can do.

Bosch 18V 4-tool Combo Kit features:

The Bosch GXL18V-497B23 Four-Tool Kit is a four-in-one way to unleash cordless performance. This kit provides driving, drilling and cutting – all on Bosch’s 18V tool platform. Included is the GDX18V-1800 2-in-1 impact driver that results with a 1/4 In. quick-change hex shank holder for power groove for bits and a 1/2 In. square drive for sockets. It is an ideal tool for professional-grade fastening applications, thanks to its 1,800 In.-Lbs. of torque. The GSB18V-490 1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Driver delivers 490 In.-Lbs. of torque and a no-load bpm of 0-22,000, to tackle demanding materials and applications anywhere on a worksite. This powerful tool features 20+1 clutch settings, for reduced overtightening. The Bosch CCS180B 18V 6-1/2 In. Circular Saw easily cuts through 2x (“two by”) material across entire bevel range of 50 degrees. Its ergonomic main handle that is angled for ease in pushing the saw forward. The GLI18V-300 is a bright light with 300 minutes of runtime per amp hour. The kit comes with a CORE18V® 4.0 Ah Compact Battery, an 18V 2.0 Ah SlimPack battery and an 18V charger.

