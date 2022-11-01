Kensington’s HDMI/USB-C iPad Pro StudioDock hub with Qi pad drops to $195 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington iPad StudioDock Station for 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch Air models at $194.69 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently marked down to $200 directly from Kensington, this is more than $155 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering an all-in-one work station for iPad users, it features a magnetic docking stand for your tablet and doubles as an I/O hub with 4K external video support, an SD card reader, four USB port (one USB-C at 5V/3A & 9V/2A and three USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals), a 3.5mm headphone jack, ethernet, and more. Along the bottom, you’ll also find a Qi charging pad for your iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W). Head below for more details.

The Anker 551 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub and Stand combo is a notable alternative that sells for almost half the price at $100 shipped. It’s not quite as feature-rich overall, leaving out the bottom-mounted Qi charging pad entirely, but it does provide just about everything else you’ll find above and at a more affordable price.

But if you’re on the hunt for a new iPad entirely, we have spotted some particularly notable price drops on the M1 pro models this morning. Now delivering up to $499 in savings, Amazon is clearing out the 12.9-inch models starting from $900 shipped and you can get a closer look right here.

Kensington iPad StudioDock Station features:

iPad docking station allows you to magnetically attach your 11″ USB-C iPad Pro (2018 or later) or iPad Air 10.9″ (2020 or later, including the new iPad Air 5) in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience

4K single external video support via HDMI 2.0; great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more

Provides power to rapidly charge you iPad and peripherals; iPad charging via USB-C at 37.5W; Qi wireless charging for your phone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W)

SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0); four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals); one 3.5mm combination audio jack; gigabit ethernet jack; on/off switch

