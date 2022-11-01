Kensington’s HDMI/USB-C iPad Pro StudioDock hub with Qi pad drops to $195 (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonKensington
Reg. $350 $195
Kensington iPad StudioDock Station

Amazon is now offering the Kensington iPad StudioDock Station for 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch Air models at $194.69 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently marked down to $200 directly from Kensington, this is more than $155 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering an all-in-one work station for iPad users, it features a magnetic docking stand for your tablet and doubles as an I/O hub with 4K external video support, an SD card reader, four USB port (one USB-C at 5V/3A & 9V/2A  and three USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals), a 3.5mm headphone jack, ethernet, and more. Along the bottom, you’ll also find a Qi charging pad for your iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W). Head below for more details. 

The Anker 551 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub and Stand combo is a notable alternative that sells for almost half the price at $100 shipped. It’s not quite as feature-rich overall, leaving out the bottom-mounted Qi charging pad entirely, but it does provide just about everything else you’ll find above and at a more affordable price. 

But if you’re on the hunt for a new iPad entirely, we have spotted some particularly notable price drops on the M1 pro models this morning. Now delivering up to $499 in savings, Amazon is clearing out the 12.9-inch models starting from $900 shipped and you can get a closer look right here

Kensington iPad StudioDock Station features:

  • iPad docking station allows you to magnetically attach your 11″ USB-C iPad Pro (2018 or later) or iPad Air 10.9″ (2020 or later, including the new iPad Air 5) in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience
  • 4K single external video support via HDMI 2.0; great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more
  • Provides power to rapidly charge you iPad and peripherals; iPad charging via USB-C at 37.5W; Qi wireless charging for your phone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W)
  • SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0); four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals); one 3.5mm combination audio jack; gigabit ethernet jack; on/off switch

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kensington

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Journey offers rare 20% off sitewide: 3-in-1 MagSafe ch...
Amazon Music goes free for Prime members, if you can li...
Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill w...
Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book2 laptop ships with ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashed, P...
Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO sees $500 di...
Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $...
The North Face takes 30% off jackets, vests, hiking boo...
Load more...
Show More Comments