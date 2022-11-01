Save up to $499 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with even deeper clearance discounts

Last month, Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with a pair of new M2 models and today Amazon is offering some of the best prices ever on the now previous-generation 12.9-inch models. With free shipping across the board, you can now save at least $299 with starting prices of $899.99 for the Wi-Fi 128GB M1 iPad Pro. That’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag, beats our previous mention by $99, and is the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low. You can also save up to $499 on higher-end storage capacities, too.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

Don’t forget that you can also save on M1 iPad Pros of the 11-inch variety right now. While the discounts aren’t quite as steep as the clearance sale above, this is still a notable chance to skip the slightly higher-end M2 models which aren’t all that different in the first place. So with starting prices kicking off at $700, it’s worth looking into how the $99 in savings stack up.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!