Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill with Foodi thermometer drops to $200 ($80 off)

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $199.99 shipped. Currently on sale for $260 from the regular $280 directly from Ninja, today’s Amazon deal marks a new all-time low with $80 in savings. Featuring a particularly modern design wrapped in stainless steel accents, you’ll also find a digital display showcasing the six cooking functions (grill, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate) as well as your choice of nine preset doneness levels and one touch protein settings. You’ll find a ceramic-coated, removable grill grate as well as the 4-quart crisper basket for air frying, a cleaning brush, and an included Foodi Smart Thermometer as well. Head below for additional details. 

If you don’t mind going with a previous-generation offering from the brand, you can land similar functionality by way of the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill. Boasting built-in air frying and roasting alongside the grilling action, this one sells for $130 shipped, or $70 under the price of the newer model above. 

While we are talking Ninja, be sure to check out the deal we spotted this morning on the brand’s 1,100W Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender if you haven’t yet. This one packs some serious power into a personal-sized option and is now marked down from the usual $90 price tag to $60 shipped. Go get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for more. 

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill features:

  • NINJA FOODI SMART XL GRILL: Updated, sleek design with the same functions & benefits. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer.
  • SMART COOK SYSTEM & THERMOMETER: The Foodi Smart Thermometer enables you to achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done with 4 protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it at the touch of a button with no more guesswork, hassle-free.
  • CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F of hot cyclonic air and 500°F grill grate to perfectly cook or char grill your food with char-grilled marks and delicious flavors.
  • XL FAMILY SIZED CAPACITY: Grill grate fits up to 6 steaks, up to 24 hot dogs, mains & sides, and more at the same time.
  • 6 VERSATILE COOKING FUNCTIONS: Grill, Air Crisp, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate functions enabled by the wide temperature range.

