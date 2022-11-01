Ninja’s 1,100W Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender hits Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. Delivering 1,100 watts of peak power, this model comes in the form of a compact personal blender but with the power of a far larger solution. More than capable of meal preparations, making sauces, protein shakes, smoothies, and more, it can also crush ice into snow – I use a similar 900-watt model and there’s isn’t much it can’t handle. This one also ships with the 24-ounce single-serve cup and spout lid so you can take your protein shake directly from the motor base and start sipping. Head below for more details.

This BELLA Rocket Extract PRO Power Blender Set is a notable alternative that delivers a far more extensive package that is now selling for $30 shipped via Amazon. It’s not going to be as powerful or as modern-looking on the countertop, but for more casual smoothie and protein creation, it might do the trick while coming in at 50% less than today’s Ninja offer.

But speaking of Ninja, we also spotted a new Amazon all-time low on its latest model 6-quart dual basket air fryer yesterday. Ready to provide your upcoming holiday meals with delicious golden crispy snacks and side dishes without all of that oil, you can now bring one home at $80 off the going rate. You’ll find all of the particulars on that offer right here alongside a solid price drop on the new PossibleCooker as well. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender features:

ULTIMATE POWER: 1100-peak-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more

2 VERSATILE PROGRAMS: 2 Auto-iQ preset programs are uniquely timed for smoothies & crushed ice – remove the guesswork with easy one-touch results.

NUTRIENT EXTRACTION: Unlock hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables. By blending whole fruits and vegetables including portions that are usually discarded.

FROZEN BLENDING: Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients for resort- like frozen drinks, smoothies, frozen treats, and more.

ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE: Blend directly in the 24-oz. single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and enjoy your creations on the go.

