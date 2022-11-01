Unlocked Moto G Stylus packs a 50MP camera system and 2-day battery at new $180 low

Amazon is offering the 2022 Moto G Stylus Unlocked 128GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $250, this phone has bounced between $200 and $250 for the past few months, with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work on just about any carrier, this smartphone is compatible with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. On top of that, the 5,000mAh battery can last up to two days per charge and the built-in stylus makes this an ideal note-taking device. On top of that, there’s a 50MP camera system around back and the 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display clock in with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience all around as well. You’ll also find 128GB of storage in tow and an octa-core processor to let you game and have fun while on-the-go. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Wrap your new smartphone in the Spigen Tough Armor case that can be picked up for $15 at Amazon. Designed specifically to fit the Moto G Stylus 2022 model, this case will add extra protection to help you prevent damage when the phone is dropped or when it falls.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking the first cash discount on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping down to $860 at Amazon, this premium smartphone is brand-new and just released. With a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP telephoto zoom lens, there’s a lot to like about the recent release from Google.

Moto G Stylus 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

