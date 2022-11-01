First cash discount lands on Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro, dropping to $860 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $859.59 shipped in Snow. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at the very first cash discount on the new release since hitting the scene earlier this fall. We’ve seen some gift card offers go live in the past, but this is now finally your chance to make out for less than the retail price. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

With your savings from the lead deal, it’s always a good idea to score yourself a case for protecting that new handset. A personal favorite that won’t break the bank makes Spigen’s Liquid Air cover at under $16 a great option thanks to its sleek design and unique textured finish that brings some added grip into the mix. I’ve long been a fan of the way this case offers some extra protection without all of the usual bulk, and the Pixel 7 Pro version continues to deliver.

Then be sure to go check out all of the best Android app and game deals right now for loading up your new device. Though don’t forget that Google’s more affordable handset is on sale right now for the best price ever. Undercutting all of the discounts we’ve seen since it launched earlier in the year, the Pixel 6a is now sitting at $299 with a Google Tensor chip in tow. That’s also down from the usual $449 price tag in order to deliver $150 in savings. It might be the opposite of the flagship Pixel 7 Pro on sale above, but gets you in the Android game for far less.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

