Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE laptop packs RTX 3060 + 240Hz IPS display at $1,313 low

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,312.86 shipped. Down from $1,600 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This gaming laptop offers the latest performance available in a mobile form-factor. The 14-core 20-thread i7-12700H processor is in tow, alongside the RTX 3060. While there are newer models of both the processor and graphics card available for desktop, both are the latest you can get in a laptop. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display can reach 500 nits of brightness and packs 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making this a solid choice for both gamers and creators. There’s ample I/O as well, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up this gaming backpack at $33 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to hold larger laptops like today’s lead deal, you’ll find the backpack has ample room to store things like an ancillary keyboard (though you might want to opt for a 60% model to travel with), mouse, charger, and other accessories you might use while gaming.

Speaking of bringing gaming gear on-the-go, consider picking up Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse that’s on sale for $90. This marks a new low that we’ve tracked and drops the mouse a full $35 from its normal going rate. It’s compatible with Logitech’s PowerPlay system as well, which means that it’ll charge the entire time it sits on a Qi mat at your desk, so the mouse is always ready to game anywhere.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Laptop features:

The slim, spartan-styled Triton 300 SE is a thin gaming/creator laptop forged with a purpose: to handle all your multi-tasking woes, dish out extreme performance, and empower your creativity at every turn. Discover the power of GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics that deliver high frame rates paired with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for epic streaming, photo editing and 3D rendering capabilities. Get smooth gameplay at refresh rates up to 240Hz on the 16″ WQXGA IPS with NVIDIA G-SYNC Display — while a 3-Zone RGB backlit keyboard and stellar audio round out a gaming experience that’s second to none!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

